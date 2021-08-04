Driver of stolen vehicle crashes on Pine Hills Boulevard after fleeing deputies

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A stolen vehicle out of Kissimmee was tracked to Orange County Wednesday and involved in a crash, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County deputies said they spotted the stolen vehicle Wednesday at 4:31 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled deputies and then crashed into two other cars near State Road 50 and Pine Hills Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and three occupants of the vehicle were apprehended after the crash. The passengers were taken to a local hospital. No one inside the two bystander vehicles struck by the stolen car was injured, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the stolen vehicle investigation was turned over to Kissimmee police, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kissimmee police said the vehicle involved was one they were searching for related to a homicide investigation.

