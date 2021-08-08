Motorcyclist killed after being hit, run over in Orange County crash, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle and run over by two others after midnight in Orange County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Oviedo man, and three other vehicles behind him were heading westbound on State Road 520 near Maxim Parkway.

[TRENDING: Thousands of Fla. Unemployment accounts blocked | Parents of students sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban | 19-year-old charged with child porn ]

Ad

According to the crash report, the vehicle behind the motorcycle attempted to pass the man and sideswiped the motorcyclist, ejecting him. The two other vehicles ran over the man.

The report shows the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that sideswiped the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.