Man killed in motorcycle crash in front of Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old Alabama man was killed Saturday morning near the Daytona International Speedway when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a car, police said.

The fatal crash was reported just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Bill France Boulevard.

Daytona Beach police said the man was riding a black Harley-Davidson west on ISB when he traveled through a red light and struck the back of a red Chevrolet Camaro.

According to police, investigators believe the Camaro had the green light as its driver, a 66-year-old Daytona Beach man, entered the intersection to turn east on ISB from the southbound lanes of Bill France Boulevard.

The crash knocked the motorcyclist, identified by police as Andrew Daniel Lauda, off the Harley-Davidson and onto the road, authorities said.

Paramedics declared Lauda, who was not wearing a helmet, dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Camaro was not injured, but paramedics took his passenger, a 63-year-old Daytona Beach woman, to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

An autopsy is pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.