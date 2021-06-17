Video: Massive fire destroys Daytona Beach church

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach church that was scheduled to be demolished in the coming days went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The fire, reported just after midnight, destroyed the Calvary Baptist Church at the corner of Peninsula Drive and Earl Street, west of State Road A1A on the beachside in Daytona Beach.

No one was injured in the blaze, and the cause of the fire is not known, Daytona Beach fire officials said.

According to authorities, firefighters made entry into the church but were met with dangerous conditions and had to switch to a defensive attack mode and exit the building. Crews battled the fully engulfed church from the outside, utilizing two aerial apparatuses to fight the flames.

DBFD on scene of large working structure fire of a church located at 301 Earl St in DB pic.twitter.com/2hrRNQiw35 — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 17, 2021

The fire was brought under control about three hours later, officials said.

According to a contractor, the church was scheduled to be demolished in about two weeks and power to the building had already been disconnected.

Roads are closed in the area.

Multiple engines from the Daytona Beach Fire Department, Holly Hill Fire Department and Ormond Beach Fire Department battled the blaze.