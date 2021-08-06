Portion of North Orange Avenue to remain closed for hours after fatal motorcycle crash, Orlando police say

North Orange Avenue will be closed between East New Hampshire Street and Yale Street for several hours after a fatal motorcycle crash, Orlando police say. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG-TV)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A portion of North Orange Avenue is expected to remain shut down for hours following a deadly motorcycle crash, according to Orlando police.

Officers said they responded to the crash in the 1800 block of North Orange Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday and found that the motorcyclist had struck another vehicle in the roadway, leaving the motorcyclist dead.

[TRENDING: $739 mortgage payment in Winter Park? Here’s how it’s possible | Florida doctor: ‘Getting vaccinated is the way out’ | 3 Central Fla. first responders die from COVID-19]

Ad

North Orange Avenue will be closed between East New Hampshire Street and Yale Street for several hours while traffic homicide investigators work to determine the cause of the crash, police department officials said, warning the closure may impact drivers’ morning commutes.

Officers said drivers are encouraged to use North Mills Avenue as an alternative for north and south traffic.

Details on what led up to the crash or whether anyone else was injured were not immediately available.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.