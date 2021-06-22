Partly Cloudy icon
Couple on motorcycle shot while crossing Florida bridge

Shooting reported on Tampa’s Howard Frankland Bridge

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. – Someone in a passing car shot a man and woman early Tuesday as they crossed Tampa’s Howard Frankland Bridge on a motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the bridge that spans Tampa Bay, a news release said.

The 40-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were riding on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. They were taken to a hospital, but the incident report did not include their names or conditions.

Troopers said the shooter was in a black sedan.

The FHP said anyone with information is asked to 911.

An investigation is continuing.

