Couple on motorcycle shot while crossing Florida bridge

TAMPA, Fla. – Someone in a passing car shot a man and woman early Tuesday as they crossed Tampa’s Howard Frankland Bridge on a motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the bridge that spans Tampa Bay, a news release said.

[TRENDING: Teen killed in crash remembered | Boy Scouts find human remains | Dead turtles, dolphins wash ashore]

The 40-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were riding on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle. They were taken to a hospital, but the incident report did not include their names or conditions.

Ad

Troopers said the shooter was in a black sedan.

The FHP said anyone with information is asked to 911.

An investigation is continuing.