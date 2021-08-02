Partly Cloudy icon
Seminole County urging renters, homeowners seek assistance after eviction moratorium ends

County has $3.6 million in assistance funding for renters, $1.5 million for mortgage assistance

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials are urging residents behind on their rent or mortgage payments to seek assistance following the end of the Centers for Disease Control’s moratorium on evictions.

Seminole County has $3.6 million in funding remaining for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program and $1.5 million for its Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program, according to a news release.

“Of Seminole County’s 167,500 households, it is estimated that 45,000 are below 80% of average median income,” the release reads. “If these families can show a loss of wages, loss of hours worked or other income loss due to COVID-19, they may qualify for past-due rent/mortgage and utility payments.”

People who need access to a computer or who may need assistance with their application can visit the county’s application assistance center located at 520 West Lake Mary Blvd., Suite 100 in Sanford.

The application assistance center is available by appointment. To make an appointment call 407-665-0000.

