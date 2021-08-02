Seminole County to host vaccination events with evening hours this week

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – Seminole County is set to host five COVID-19 vaccination events with evening hours at recreational facilities across the county this week.

The county said each event will offer the Pfizer two-dose vaccination for anyone 12 and older.

“Individuals age 12-17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine and MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving a vaccine. Parents and guardians will need to bring a current identification (with photo and birthdate) to the site,” according to the county’s website.

Each vaccination event will also offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Find the locations for this week’s mobile clinics below:

Monday, Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m. Red Bug Lake Park, 3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry (Second dose Aug. 23)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4-7 p.m. J. Douglas Williams YMCA, 665 Longwood, Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary (Second dose Aug. 24)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m. Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs (Second dose Aug. 25)

Thursday, Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m. Oviedo Aquatic Center, 148 Oviedo Blvd., Oviedo (Second dose Aug. 26)

Friday, Aug. 6, 4-7 p.m. Sanlando Park, 401 West Highland St., Altamonte Springs (Second dose Aug. 27)

For more information on vaccine clinics in Seminole County, click here or call 407-665-0000.

