Seminole County to host vaccination events with evening hours this week

Events run from 4 to 7 p.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – Seminole County is set to host five COVID-19 vaccination events with evening hours at recreational facilities across the county this week.

The county said each event will offer the Pfizer two-dose vaccination for anyone 12 and older.

“Individuals age 12-17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine and MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving a vaccine. Parents and guardians will need to bring a current identification (with photo and birthdate) to the site,” according to the county’s website.

Each vaccination event will also offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Find the locations for this week’s mobile clinics below:

  • Monday, Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m. Red Bug Lake Park, 3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry (Second dose Aug. 23)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4-7 p.m. J. Douglas Williams YMCA, 665 Longwood, Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary (Second dose Aug. 24)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m. Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs (Second dose Aug. 25)
  • Thursday, Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m. Oviedo Aquatic Center, 148 Oviedo Blvd., Oviedo (Second dose Aug. 26)
  • Friday, Aug. 6, 4-7 p.m. Sanlando Park, 401 West Highland St., Altamonte Springs (Second dose Aug. 27)

For more information on vaccine clinics in Seminole County, click here or call 407-665-0000.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

