Seminole County ramps up vaccination efforts with mobile clinics at libraries

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is ramping up its vaccination efforts by offering mobile clinics at its libraries throughout the week.

The county said these mobile vaccine clinics will be offering Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

The clinics will be at the following locations:

Monday at Central Branch located at 215 N. Oxford Road in Casselberry. The second dose will be offered on Aug. 16

Tuesday at East Branch located at 310 Division St. in Oviedo. The second dose will be offered on Aug. 17

Wednesday at North Branch located at 150 N. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford. The second dose will be offered on Aug. 18

Thursday at Northwest Branch located at 580 Green Way Blvd. in Lake Mary. The second dose will be offered on Aug. 19

Friday at West Branch located at 245 N. Hunt Club Blvd. in Longwood. The second dose will be offered on Aug. 20

There is no appointment requirement for these events this week.

Several counties in Central Florida are working to get vaccines out into the community as the area and state overall is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

The last week of state COVID-19 reporting shows Florida is leading the country in new cases for the second week in a row with more than 73,000 positive cases in the last seven-day report.