‘This is really safe:’ Seminole County medical director responds to COVID-19 vaccine concerns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty is responding to concerns from people who are still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

News 6 spoke to people getting tested at Barnett Park in Orange County. Some were getting tested so they could travel, while others said they were exposed.

Some, including a man named Steve who didn’t wish to share his last name, said he was hesitant to get the vaccine.

“The longer you wait they know more about it, so they’re thinking if I wait a little bit longer maybe they’ll come up with a different shot,” Steve said.

But Husty questioned what are people waiting for.

“We’ve given over 100 million of them, so what are we waiting for now?” Husty said.

Steve said he was also concerned with breakthrough cases.

“I currently know people that have gotten the vaccine and I know two people in the hospital who got COVID again for the second time, so I’m kinda like, ‘Well is it really worth it or not?’” Steve said.

Husty said breakthrough cases can happen as the immunity you gain by recovering from COVID-19 or from the vaccine diminishes over time. Husty said a booster would likely be needed. But he said that shouldn’t be a reason for people to not get the shot because it will protect you from getting seriously ill or dying.

“Instead of making you wary about getting the vaccine, I think it should make you go, ‘Oh wow the science works.’ That’s exactly what the scientists would tell you about this is we’re going to be at risk again somewhere down the road,’” Husty said.

Husty said the resurgence of cases should act as a wake-up call for the unvaccinated. He adds you can get results and help people who are hesitant to get vaccinated by encouraging them to speak to their doctors and to follow the science.

“The bulk of evidence says this is really safe and this really works, and this is one of our tools for stopping this pandemic,” Husty said.