Seminole County extends enrollment period for virtual school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is giving parents an extra week to sign their students up for Seminole County Virtual School.

The new deadline for the virtual school program for the 2021-2022 school year is Friday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m.

The district had previously said the enrollment period had lapsed but it was reopening its enrollment “in response to families’ concerns.”

The school district wants parents to be aware that enrollment in SCVS will result in a withdrawal from their child’s current school, and students enrolled in full-time SCVS may not transfer out of SCVS except at the end of a semester or school year. The district also wanted parents to know that SCVS is not the same as Seminole Connect.

“Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) is pleased to provide this extended enrollment period to families as they navigate these uncertain times,” the district said in a statement.

Masks and face coverings will be optional in the upcoming school year.

“The wearing of masks for the 2021-22 school year is voluntary for students and staff,” the school district’s official reopening plan reads, in part. “Adults (who) have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.”

However, officials have said plans could change if necessary.

“The board and district plan to continually monitor the situation each month and will maintain flexibility in case they need to pivot/change course becomes necessary,” the spokesperson told News 6 in a statement regarding the district’s policy on masks.

In its latest guidance, the CDC is recommending all students and teachers wear masks in the classroom, regardless of vaccination status.

The first day of school for Seminole County students is Aug. 10.

Click here for SCVS enrollment.