Seminole County launches mortgage assistance program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County government opened a new application portal Monday to provide emergency mortgage payment assistance to residents. The program will be divvying up $1.6 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (EMAP) is designed to help homeowners pay for their mortgage or utility payments if they are facing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic. The county expects to be able to help about 300 households.

Approved applicants will not be required to pay back the grants received through the program.

The online portal, available at SeminoleEMAP.com, will open Monday at 10 a.m. and close once 500 applications are submitted. Completed applications will be considered in the order they were received, county leaders said.

County officials recommend homeowners gather the necessary documents prior to applying.