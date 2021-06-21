Toxic algae bloom confirmed at Lake Jesup in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Blue-green algae blooms continue to pop up in Central Florida waterways, according to the Florida Department of Health, which is required to notify the public of the health hazards associated with the sludge-like substance.

Another toxic algae bloom was detected Wednesday from a sample taken from Lake Jesup, according to a news release from the department of health.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of cells that discolor the water and often produce floating mats of algae that can be thick like guacamole and give off an unpleasant smell.

The blooms can be harmful to humans, fish and other ecosystems.

As a result, health officials are warning residents and visitors to take precautions around the waterway. People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and drinking the water in Lake Jesup. If you do come into contact with the water, wash your skin and clothing as soon as possible.

Another bloom was also detected in Seminole County from a sample taken from Lake Howell on June 9. Another bloom was recently detected in neighboring Lake County from the residential canal of Dead River south of U.S. 441.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects samples to detect blue-green algae.

To report a suspected bloom, call the toll-free DEP hotline at 855-305-3903 or report online.

The map below showing blue-green algae testing sites was provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.