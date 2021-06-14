Partly Cloudy icon
Blue-green algae bloom found in Lake County canal

Toxic algae found in water sample from Dead River residential canal

Emilee Speck
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Toxic blue-green algae has been detected in Dead River in Lake County, according to officials from the Florida Department of Health.

The harmful algae were found in a sample taken from the residential canal south of U.S. 441 on June 9, according to the notice.

The public should avoid being near the water including swimming, wading or boating when the bloom is active.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that occurs when the rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of cells that discolor the water and often produce floating mats of algae that can be thick like guacamole and give off an unpleasant smell.

The blooms can be harmful to humans, fish and other ecosystems.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection collects samples to detect blue-green algae.

To report a suspected bloom, call the toll-free DEP hotline at 855-305-3903 or report online.

