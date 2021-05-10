WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida DEP secretary make announcement

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida governor will be joined by the state Department of Environmental Protection secretary Monday afternoon at a state park to make an announcement.

According to a media advisory from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, the state leaders will hold a news conference after 4:30 p.m. in Hobe Sound at Johnathan Dickinson State Park.

DeSantis and Secretary Noah Valenstein will speak to reporters at the state park visitor complex. Watch live at the top of this story.

The governor’s office did not disclose ahead of the event what the topic of the announcement would be about, however, environmental groups have been calling on DeSantis to declare an emergency over algae blooms caused by Lake Okeechobee water runoff.

A letter sent to DeSantis on May 8 from the Calusa Waterkeeper asked the governor to declare a state emergency order waiving any restrictions on state agencies to work together to store or move water away from coastal areas previously impacted by the toxic blue-green algae.

On May 1, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the Lake Okeechobee blue-green algae bloom had expanded to an estimated 300 square miles, according to satellite imagery.

Friends of the Everglades was among 14 groups who requested DeSantis issue an emergency order.

Check back at 4:30 p.m. to watch the announcement live.