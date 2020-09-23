Algae blooms turn Indian River Lagoon green and stinky, again

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Algae blooms are turning parts of the Indian River Lagoon green again in Brevard County.

Samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show there have been several confirmed sites of the harmful algae, known to cause fish kills and poor air quality, during the past two months.

DEP data shows one bloom was confirmed on Aug. 27 at the Marina Park Dock in Titusville and again near the Pineda Causeway on Sept. 8.

[TRENDING: Trump supporter hit girl in face, deputies say | This Central Fla. city is the best place to live | Were 3 Orlando cops poisoned?]

Brevard County Public Information Officer Don Walker said for the last couple weeks the weather conditions have helped and the county has not received reports of any major fish kills.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills designed to address environmental issues ranging from sea level rise to blue-green algae blooms.

One of the new laws was designed to address leaky septic tanks, municipal wastewater treatment, stormwater runoff, farm fertilizers and more, as well as a companion measure that will better track sources of pollutants that are blamed for mucking up the state’s waterways.

Some environmental groups argued the new laws didn’t go far enough.

Residents can report blue-green algae blooms at FloridaDEP.gov/AlgalBloom.