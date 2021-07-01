Walt Griffin hands over keys to new Seminole County Schools superintendent

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – There’s a new leader at Seminole County Public Schools. Serita Beamon officially took over Thursday as the district’s new superintendent.

Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin officially handed over the keys to his successor Wednesday.

Griffin announced his retirement earlier this year after 37 years with the school district.

“I’m retiring to enjoy my family. I’m not seeking a larger district or a different job. I will miss you, the wonderful people of this organization, more than anything,” Griffin said in a video announcing his retirement.

Beamon previously worked as an attorney for Seminole County Public Schools. She is now the district’s 11th superintendent.

The school board originally offered the job to Lake County Assistant Superintendent Chad Farnsworth, but then revoked the offer and picked Beamon to become the new superintendent.