‘This is a new beginning:’ New Seminole schools superintendent talks district’s future

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County schools’ new superintendent is preparing to start her new role, but she is no stranger to the district.

Serita Beamon sat down with News 6 for her first interview after the school board chose her for the position in March.

“I’m excited. I’m honored,” Beamon said.

Beamon was born and raised in Seminole County. She attended Seminole County public schools and graduated from Lake Mary High School. She earned her law degree from Florida State University and practiced law in Atlanta before returning to Seminole County. She has worked as the school board attorney for the last 16 years.

“I’m looking forward to not only sustaining our culture and sustaining the high achieving district that we are, but always continuing to grow and improve,” Beamon said.

The search for the next superintendent caused controversy. Beamon got the job after members of the school board rescinded their first offer to Lake County schools assistant superintendent Chad Farnsworth.

“I know that it was a little unexpected twists and turns, I guess, but I am so confident that we are going to be able to move forward and continue to thrive in Seminole County,” Beamon said.

