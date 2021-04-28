Seminole County school board votes to do away with hybrid learning option next year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – When the next academic year begins in August, Seminole County students will no longer be able to learn using the hybrid model created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board voted Tuesday night to do away with the Seminole Connect remote learning option that allows students to learn from home while following the on-campus bell schedule.

Students will have the choice to either return to campus full time for the 2021-22 academic year or enroll in Seminole County Virtual School, a remote learning option that allows students to complete their classwork on their own schedule.

Across Central Florida, other school districts have made similar moves.

Osceola, Lake and Volusia County education leaders have all decided to get rid of the hybrid learning models starting next year.