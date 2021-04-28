Florida House votes on bass, squirrels and school safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Largemouth bass. Flying Squirrels. School safety. Those are the issues the Florida House sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are in the final week of their annual legislative session — the time when bills start flying after weeks of slow movement. One of the bills unanimously passed by the House will build on the law passed after 17 people were fatally shot at a Parkland high school three years ago.

[TRENDING: Private school won’t allow vaccine | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Ad

The bill would require schools to develop plans to quickly notify parents if a school is suddenly shut down or evacuated during an emergency, whether that involve an active shooter, a tornado or any other situation that threatens students.

School safety officers would have to be trained in mental health intervention and the Department of Children and Families would have to include school-related cases of people being involuntarily committee for psychological evaluation under the state’s Baker Act.

The House also sent a bill to the governor that will allow people to farm-raise largemouth bass for commercial sale. While a popular sport fish, largemouth bass aren't considered to be the tastiest of freshwater fish, but there is apparently a demand. The bill would still prohibit the sale of wild-caught largemouth base for consumption.

Another bill sent to the governor would place the illegal taking of fish, animals and other wildlife under racketeering laws. It would be a third degree penalty punishable by up to five years in prison.

Ad

The bill was inspired by a case last year in which wildlife officials arrested several people and charged them with capturing thousands of flying squirrels, driving them to Chicago for flights to Asia, where there were sold for about $1 million.