Sanford man faces charges after body turns up in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – Investigators believe they have the man responsible for the death of a man whose body was found in a Deltona neighborhood.

Wilbert Anthony McFadden Jr., 24, was arrested on Tuesday morning after he had crashed his car in the Lake Helen area, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators had been looking for him since April. That’s when the body of Marvin Keith Evans III was found shot to death near the roadway of a wooded residential lot in the 2200 block of Matthew Circle.

Investigators said McFadden, of Sanford, was the last person seen with the victim before they died. McFadden’s car was found engulfed in flames in Kissimmee following the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies said McFadden also attacked his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in Deltona on Aug. 10. They were called to a Marathon gas station at 2840 Doyle Road in Deltona. McFadden was trying to force the woman into a car at gunpoint, records show, but she managed to get away without getting hurt.

McFadden faces charges of tampering with evidence for his burning car. He also faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and battery for the attack on Aug. 10.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.