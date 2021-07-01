Partly Cloudy icon
Second victim dies after Deltona crash, 1 remains in critical condition, deputies say

Crash happened at East Normandy, Clay Court

Brenda Argueta
Deltona
Volusia County
Traffic
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

DELTONA, Fla. – A man taken to the hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Deltona Friday has died of his injuries, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced Thursday that 79-year-old Thomas Allen Snip, who was a passenger in a Volkswagen sedan, died in the hospital. The Volkswagen was driven by Donald Glenn Fisher, 84, who died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram was traveling on East Normandy when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic near Clay Court.

Snip was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 45-year-old Robert Earl Shavers Jr.

Shavers remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

