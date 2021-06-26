1 elderly man killed, 2 others injured in Deltona crash

An 84-year-old Deltona died Friday afternoon and two others were injured in a traffic crash in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on East Normandy Boulevard and Clay Court, according to deputies.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2003 Dodge Ram was driving northeast on East Normandy when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic.

The truck struck a 2015 Volkswagen sedan being driven by Donald Glenn Fisher, 84.

Fisher was declared deceased at the scene. His passenger, Thomas Allen Snip, 79, and the Dodge truck driver, Robert Earl Shavers Jr., 45, were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Snip and Shavers, both of Deltona, remain in critical condition.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.