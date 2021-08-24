Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

NASA’s Perseverance rover catches glimpse of Mars’ moon

Deimos orbits the red planet

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

NASA's Mars rover catches glimpse of Deimos, one of the planet's two moons. (NASA)
NASA's Mars rover catches glimpse of Deimos, one of the planet's two moons. (NASA) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA’s Mars rover is roaming the red planet to search for signs of life, but sometimes it comes across other incredible interstellar sights.

While on a mission to watch for clouds, NASA’s rover Perseverance snagged a view of something else.

In a time-lapse scanning the skies, there’s a gleaming dot in the Martian sky. NASA said it’s Deimos, one of Mars’s two moons.

“Sky-watching is fun no matter where you are,” NASA said in a tweet about the mission.

Deimos isn’t like other moons. It has an odd shape and a smoother look, according to the space agency. Stretching only 7.5 miles wide, it can be tough to find Deimos.

Though the incredible sight was caught on camera, NASA is still keeping Perseverance on its main mission: to collect rock samples and see if there are any signs of life. Perseverance has already found a massive crater, captured the first sounds recorded on Mars and helped a mini-helicopter take flight from the Martian surface.

You can keep up with Perseverance’s mission here.

