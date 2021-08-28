Brevard school board to discuss face mask policy at emergency meeting

A student listens to the teacher's instructions at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami. Schools in Miami-Dade County opened Monday with a strict mask mandate to guard against coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board will hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss its face mask policy, a spokesman announced via email Saturday.

This meeting comes on the heels of a Tallahassee circuit court judge Friday overturning Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates.

The meeting, which will be held at 2700 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera, will open to the public at 9:15 a.m. According to News 6 partner Florida Today, those in attendance can sign up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, said Russell Bruhn, a Brevard Public Schools spokesman.

The meeting will also be broadcast on the BPS cable channel and over YouTube.

The school board currently has no face mask policy in place. On Aug. 10, the board voted 3-2 against a mask requirement -- including a policy that would allow an opt-out for parents. Board members Jennifer Jenkins and Cheryl McDougall voted in support of the policy and School Board Chair Misty Belford, Matt Susin and member Katye Campbell voted against it.

Jenkins had joined Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Friend and Brevard parents, teachers and health workers at a roundtable discussion Friday when the news of Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper’s ruling came. She sent an email draft she had already prepared on her phone to fellow board members and district personnel requesting an emergency meeting to discuss mask mandates.

Jenkins has requested the emergency meeting at least five times now, but has never secured support from the majority of the board.