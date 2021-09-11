Carjacking suspect fled, shot 2 K-9s in Volusia County, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A carjacking suspect shot two K-9s while fleeing deputies early Saturday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a carjacking around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies later found the suspect vehicle, the driver fled into a wooded area.

The K-9s were shot within hours of each other in the area of Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe’s, which is off Lake Helen Osteen Road. One was shot just after midnight and the other around 2:20 a.m.

Officials said the suspect was hurt when deputies returned fire.

The K-9s survived and are being treated for their injuries. The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is providing an update at 2 p.m. News 6 will stream the update live at the top of this story when it begins.