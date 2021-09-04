Motorcycle rider dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old Orlando man died Friday evening after crashing his motorcycle in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 6:30 p.m. the rider was going west on Volco Road near 35th Street when he left the road and hit a fence.

Investigators wrote in the crash report that the rider may have suffered a medical episode causing him to crash.

The rider was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[TRENDING: Fla. averages 18,457 COVID cases per day as schools reconsider mask policies | Steam trains off-track for Disney World’s 50th anniversary | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]