Volusia County schools to put in mask mandate for five weeks

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County school board voted in a mask mandate on Tuesday night.

Students K-12 will have to wear masks from Sept. 7 to Oct. 15. Board members said there would be a three-day grace period.

Students can opt out of the policy with a note from their doctor.

On Monday, Brevard County voted 3-2 in favor of a 30-day mask policy. Students can opt out of the policy with a note from their doctor.

Orange County students will have to wear masks until the end of October. Just like in Brevard County, students can opt-out of the policy with a note from their doctor.