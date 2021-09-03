Search underway for missing diver in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway for a missing diver outside of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County, according to officials.
According to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard, the diver is missing from Ponce Inlet about 30 miles out into the ocean.
All units from the Ponce Inlet Coast Guard station are searching and other agencies are responding, according to officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
#Breaking: Coast guard is responding & currently searching for a missing diver from Ponce Inlet about 30 miles out in the ocean. All available units from Ponce Inlet Coast Guard station are searching. Waiting to get more info as more agencies respond. @news6wkmg— Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) September 3, 2021