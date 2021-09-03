Partly Cloudy icon
Search underway for missing diver in Volusia County, officials say

All units from Ponce Inlet Coast Guard station searching

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway for a missing diver outside of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County, according to officials.

According to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard, the diver is missing from Ponce Inlet about 30 miles out into the ocean.

All units from the Ponce Inlet Coast Guard station are searching and other agencies are responding, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

