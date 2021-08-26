Volusia judge dies from COVID-19

A judge in Volusia County has died from COVID-19, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A judge in Volusia County has died from COVID-19, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Steven Henderson’s first year as a judge in Volusia County was in 2012. He specialized in hearing family law cases at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex at City Island in Daytona Beach.

He is survived by his six children and his wife.

[RELATED: Volusia sheriff looking to offer incentive to get more deputies vaccinated]

“Losing too many good people to COVID-19. Judge Henderson is another shocking loss,” Chitwood said.

Chitwood said he was a true public servant, it is unclear at this time if Henderson was vaccinated or not.

“I’m also praying for all the good people battling this awful disease,” Chitwood said.

[TRENDING: What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Chitwood spoke to News 6 on Wednesday saying he is tired of watching people in the community die from the virus.

He is now offering his workers an incentive for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“What I’m looking to do is if you’ve been vaccinated or get vaccinated, we’re looking to give you three days off, we will add three vacation days into your bank,” he said.