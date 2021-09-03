Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the return of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Visit Orlando said that it expects a better tourism Labor Day weekend than in 2019.

To be fair, during Labor Day weekend in 2019, Hurricane Dorian was headed towards Florida. The storm was expected to hit as a major hurricane.

Danielle Hollander, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Orlando said Orlando is a desirable location this weekend.

“Luckily, there’s nothing that seems to be brewing. There’s no come of uncertainty that Orlando seems to be engulfed in, so that’s another reason that we should have a really good Labor Day,” Hollander said. “It’s busy. There are a lot of people in town. The hotels are doing well.”

Visit Orlando also said that business owners are optimistic heading into Fall, after a strong Summer.

“Americans couldn’t go overseas. Cruises had not really started, so this was the time that a lot of that pent-up demand was being realized, so we had a really great Summer,” Hollander said.

Tourism hot spots such as Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and Icon Park said Thursday that their workers will wear facial coverings in front of guests. The establishments also said that they will be encouraging social distancing.

Visit Orlando said there are about 600 events scheduled between now and the end of the year.