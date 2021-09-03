2 new COVID testing sites open in Volusia due to increased demand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening up in Volusia County due to an increase in demand for testing.

The county government has partnered up with private companies to open the new sites, according to Volusia County Marketing Specialist Kate Sark.

One site opened on Friday at the Midtown Cultural and Education Center on George W. Engram Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

[TRENDING: Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019 | Fla. governor might support abortion ban like Texas law | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This facility will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and crews will be able to administer 600 tests a day.

Appointments are recommended for anyone who wants a test, a test can be set up by calling 888-702-9042 or by going to curative.com.

Walk-up patients are also welcome.

Tests are available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people and results should come back within 48 hours.

There is no charge for the tests but crews will ask patients for their health insurance information. Patients without health insurance will not be turned away, according to county officials.

The other new site will be run by Nomi Health at Dewey O. Boster Park on Saxon Boulevard in Deltona. It opens at noon on Sept. 8. After Sept. 8, the site will run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ups can also receive a test. Appointments can be made at this link.

Ad

PCR test results will take one to two days and rapid antigen test results will come back in about 40 minutes.

County officials said tests are free but patients will be asked for their health insurance information. Patients without health insurance will not be turned away.