Volusia County schools reopening online learning application Friday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County schools is reopening its online learning application for students Friday morning.

The district will reopen applications at 8 a.m. and they will be open through noon Friday, Sept. 10.

The district said students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be enrolled in online learning from Sept. 13 to June 3, 2022, and will need to be enrolled the entire year to get full credit.

Information sessions for elementary-aged students and those in middle school or high school will take place Thursday evening.

For more information or to enroll your child, click here.

