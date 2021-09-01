Woman charged in April DUI crash that paralyzed 4-year-old child, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of driving under the influence during an April crash that paralyzed a 4-year-old child and injured a 3-year-old is now facing charges connected to the incident, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation led to Ana Rosa Fajardo Espinoza, 27, being charged months after the crash happened at Courtland Boulevard and Macon Street.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said Espinoza was driving with the two children, 3 and 4 years old, when she went into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into an SUV. The sheriff’s office said Espinoza was driving at 49 mph in a 35 mph area leading up to the collision.

According to a news release, deputies said the investigation revealed she was not wearing her seat belt and that the 3-year-old child’s seat belt was fastened to their booster seat but the 4-year-old’s seat belt did not show evidence of being fastened to a booster seat.

Ad

The children were airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with the 3-year-old being released while the 4-year-old was still hospitalized due to paralyzing injuries.

The sheriff’s office said blood analysis showed Espinoza had “THC, MDMA, MDA, methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.”

She was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of DUI, child neglect and culpable negligence.