Motorcyclist killed in crash on New York Avenue at I-4 ramp in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal wreck was reported at 11:45 a.m. on New York Avenue at the eastbound entrance ramp to to I-4.
[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The FHP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about what led to the wreck have not been released.
Breaking: Florida Highway Patrol says troopers are on scene of a fatal crash in Volusia County at New York Avenue and the eastbound entrance ramp to I-4. The crash involves a vehicle vs a motorcycle and motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene. @news6wkmg— Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) August 30, 2021