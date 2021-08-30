Partly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist killed in crash on New York Avenue at I-4 ramp in Volusia County

Florida troopers investigate fatal wreck

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:45 a.m. on New York Avenue at the eastbound entrance ramp to to I-4.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about what led to the wreck have not been released.

