Motorcyclist killed in crash on New York Avenue at I-4 ramp in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:45 a.m. on New York Avenue at the eastbound entrance ramp to to I-4.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about what led to the wreck have not been released.

