2 killed, girl critically injured in Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A pick-up truck carrying two people fatally struck a tow truck operator on the Florida Turnpike Friday night before overturning and ejecting the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a tow truck driver was in the process of towing a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the Turnpike in Lake County when a pick-up truck traveling north went onto the shoulder for an unknown reason, hit the tow truck and struck the driver.
The FHP said the impact caused the pick-up truck to overturn, ejecting the 51-year-old driver and critically injuring a girl, who was a passenger. The girl was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.
The tow truck driver and the driver of the pick-up truck both were pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.