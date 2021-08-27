Partly Cloudy icon
Man ejected from dirt bike, killed in Volusia crash, troopers say

Crash happened at Blue Springs, Cedar avenues

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday night when he was ejected from his dirt bike, which collided with a vehicle attempting to make a turn in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 30-year-old Orange City man was traveling east on Blue Springs Avenue around 8 p.m. when a Jeep heading west attempted a left turn into the path of the dirt bike.

According to the crash report, the dirt bike hit the right side of the Jeep, which caused the man to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Troopers said the dirt bike did not have working lights.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and a third vehicle was impacted by debris, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

