Orlando man ejected, killed in I-4 crash with palm tree, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County when his vehicle struck a palm tree, ejecting him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 31-year-old Orlando man was eastbound on the interstate around 9:05 p.m. when he lost control of his car, which left the roadway and hit the tree near mile marker 106.

The crash report said the car overturned, causing the man to be ejected. The FHP said the man died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.