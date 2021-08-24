Partly Cloudy icon
1 ejected in multi-vehicle crash, closing SR-417 in Orange County

Multi-vehicle wreck closes toll road at Dowden Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A crash closes SR-417 south near Dowden in Orange County.
A multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of State Road 417 in Orange County.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on southbound S.R. 417 near Dowden Road, where the toll road is blocked.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at least three vehicles, including one that was pulling a trailer, were involved in the crash.

A medical helicopter landed nearby, but the conditions of the victims have not been released.

Orange County Fire Rescue said two victims were taken to a hospital and one victim, who was ejected in the crash, was a trauma-alert patient.

Trooper Steve says Narcoossee Road can be used as an alternate route.

