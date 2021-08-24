1 ejected in multi-vehicle crash, closing SR-417 in Orange County

A multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of State Road 417 in Orange County.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on southbound S.R. 417 near Dowden Road, where the toll road is blocked.
[TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. | What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The Florida Highway Patrol said at least three vehicles, including one that was pulling a trailer, were involved in the crash.
A medical helicopter landed nearby, but the conditions of the victims have not been released.
Orange County Fire Rescue said two victims were taken to a hospital and one victim, who was ejected in the crash, was a trauma-alert patient.
Trooper Steve says Narcoossee Road can be used as an alternate route.
#AirCare on the ground— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 24, 2021
(SB SR-417 south of SR-528) pic.twitter.com/HrnmgssmIp
Part 2— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 24, 2021
** VERY ACTIVE CRASH **
SB SR-417 south of SR-528
- All lanes closed at Dowden
- Multi vehicle
- Use Narcoossee if you can#Orange #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/c4DUQe7W22