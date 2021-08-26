2 men killed in crash in east Orange County

Two men were killed in a crash in east Orange County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were killed in a crash in east Orange County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened in the area of Curry Ford Road and Cypress Springs Parkway.

A 26-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on Curry Ford Road and a 37-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2021 Ford F150 pickup truck southbound on Curry Ford Road, according to FHP.

Witnesses told troopers the Toyota was driving over the speed limit and lost control of the SUV.

Records show the Toyota went through the grass median and into the southbound lanes.

The front of the Toyota hit the front of the pickup truck, according to records.

Troopers said after the impact, the pickup truck overturned.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene and the driver of the SUV later died at a local hospital, according to troopers.

A 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were passengers in the pickup, they sustained minor injuries.

The teenager and the 5-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital, according to FHP. The crash is under investigation.