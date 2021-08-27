Man killed, teen injured in rollover crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a teenager was seriously injured Thursday night in a rollover crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:55 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Parry Lane.

The FHP said an SUV was eastbound on Colonial when the driver attempted to change lanes but lost control of the vehicle, which overturned into a ditch. Troopers said the man and 17-year-old boy, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the SUV.

The man died at the scene, and the boy was taken to Orlando Health with serious injuries, according to an FHP report.

It’s not known who was driving, the FHP said.