Volusia County author, nonprofit founder helping girls see their full potential

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Primrose Cameron is going beyond the doors of her business in Volusia County to steer young girls on the right track.

As founder of her nonprofit, Sisters Build Network for Girls, Inc. she’s all about opening doors for girls to see their full potential. Her mission is to inspire girls to dream big.

“Who can be anything she wishes to be? This girl can, and that’s what we tell them- that they can do anything that they wish to do,” Cameron said. “Learning how to just be a better person, but also understanding yourself.”

She regularly mentors children at the Chisholm Center in DeLand and throughout Volusia County, as well as in Jamaica where she has family.

Once a single mom, she said she knows the variety of struggles that some girls and young women face, which is in part the motivation behind her two children’s books called “Princess Primrose Goes to Washington, D.C.” and “Princess Primrose Goes to Jamaica.”

“I wanted her to represent all of the youth in the world, and that they can be a princess. You don’t have to live in a fancy castle, you don’t have to have three-course meals,” Cameron said.

Whenever Cameron isn’t inspiring children to be the best that they can be, she’s motivating others through her work as an educator and a motivational speaker through her business Cameron Enterprises.

“Everyone has a gift, everyone has a gift to give,” Cameron said.

As a former school counselor and teacher in Volusia County, the Bethune Cookman University graduate is all about getting results and reminding our future leaders, that they too can be great.

“I’m driven by positive energy, and I’m driven when students succeed,” Cameron said.