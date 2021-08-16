‘So much better than a treadmill:’ Black-owned fitness studio empowers women with pole dancing, workouts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Foxy Fitness Studio and Pole in Orlando was created eight years ago, but for owner Temika Kindred, the fitness business started long before that in her mind.

Kindred was a fitness instructor and co-owner at another women’s fitness studio, and it was then she knew she wanted to offer a workout environment that was a judgement-free zone and some place that was not an ordinary gym.

[RELATED: Black-owned nail salon partnering with Walmart set to open in Orlando | ‘A leap of faith:’ Apopka coffee shop opens during pandemic serving up family recipes | Cuts, color and caring: Daughters of Valor program guides girls to meet their potential | Black Business Spotlight 2021]

Ad

Temika Kindred (center) poses with clients and instructors at Foxy Fitness Studio & Pole. (Photo Credit: Foxy Fitness Studio) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“I fell in love with fitness and just alternative fitness itself, because it was so much better than just getting on a treadmill or elliptical and running your life away for 40 minutes,” said Kindred.

Foxy’s offers a variety of classes for all fitness levels, but the studio is mostly known for its pole dancing classes. Over the years, pole fitness has grown in popularity, providing a full-body workout with acrobatic and dance-inspired moves. Kindred said her workouts improve mental and physical health and provide women with a sense of empowerment.

Like many local small businesses, Kindred said the studio did face struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. At one point last year, Foxy’s did have to shut its doors and switch to virtual fitness classes. Kindred credits her clients for helping to keep her business successful, and support like that is needed for other local Black-owned business.

Ad

“When you support a Black-owned business, you’re supporting a community because we are rooted here and usually keeping everything local, like all of our instructors here live in Orlando,” said Kindred.

Foxy’s is located off West Colonial Drive, next to the Sam’s Club. For a full description of classes offered and class schedule, click here.

Foxy’s is also active on social media through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.