Black Business Spotlight 2021

August is National Black Business Month. It’s a time to recognize and support Black-owned businesses across the country.

News 6 will spend the month highlighting some of the black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida.

Last year we talked to leaders in several different industries including clothing, retail businesses, music, hospitality, and the service industry.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many other local Black-owned businesses to introduce you to that you may not already be familiar with. This August we will be spotlighting the man behind a local luxury car dealership, a business owner who operates a local gun range and a woman who is passionate about her popcorn, just to name a few.

We know that you have Black-owned businesses that you like to support in Orange, Maron, Lake, Flagler, Volusia, Sumter, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard and Polk counties and we would love to feature some of them too.

Share your favorites with News 6 by submitting their information in the form below.