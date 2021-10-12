WATCH SKY 6 LIVE: 1 injured in Orlando crane collapse

One person was injured Tuesday morning when a crane collapsed on a 10-story building near AdventHealth Orlando, officials said.

The incident happened on East Smith Street near Princeton Street.

Orlando fire officials said the victim was injured by debris and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His or her condition is not known.

Video from Sky 6 shows the arm of a red crane broken and lying atop a 10-story building.

Orlando firefighters were called to the scene, but no other details have been released.

The incident conjures memories of a crane collapse that split a Baldwin Park home in half in 2018.