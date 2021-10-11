Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

100+ Florida entities under review for ‘vaccination passport’ violations

AdventHealth, Amway Center, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on list

Crystal Moyer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 Florida entities, including businesses, municipalities and event venues, are under review with the Department of Health. Even Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is on the list.

“Based upon the input that we received from qualified medical experts, as well as legal experts, our directives, comply with the law,” said Demings at a news conference Monday. “So that is our position (and) has been our position all along and we’ll just have to see what happens.”

Mayor Demings said he hasn’t received any correspondence from the state health department regarding an investigation into potential vaccine passport violations. The measure Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law bans businesses, government agencies and educational institutions from requiring proof of vaccination status from customers, visitors or students.

“If we receive information that we will be fined, given the directives that we have put in place here, we will end up in litigation over it,” Mayor Demings said.

The Florida Department of Health sent News 6 a list of more than 100 entities under review, including AdventHealth.

When News 6 reached out to AdventHealth for comment, they said they didn’t even know they were under investigation. The state’s Department of Health didn’t immediately tell us why AdventHealth was under review, but the vaccine documentation law states “it does not apply to health care providers.”

That’s the response we got from several Orange County businesses and event venues who are also on the list.

Major venue, the Amway Center, is also on the list, specifically for the Harry Styles concert held last weekend when visitors were required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center is on the list and responded with the following statement:

“We are unaware of an official investigation and have not received communication from the state or any government entity. The health and safety policy at the Dr. Phillips Center complies with local and state laws to the best of our knowledge. We require guests 12 years of age and older to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test for indoor events. As an alternative, guests can show proof of their full vaccination status, but showing their vaccination status is not required. We put these policies in place to help create the safest environment for our guests, artists, students and colleagues, as we work to resume normal operations with the return of touring shows and other major events.”

The Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center also said it hasn’t received any correspondence about an investigation from the FDOH.

Fines for “vaccination passports” are set at $5,000 per violation, according to the state law.

Florida’s Department of Health said just because the entities are listed, doesn’t mean they are in violation. They have not said yet when those entities will be notified or when fines will start being collected.

The Florida Department of Health sent News 6 the following statement:

“Under the rule, the Florida Department of Health now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status. If you believe you are aware of a violation, you may submit a complaint and the Department will review, assess and investigate as warranted. Applicable entities that are found to be in violation will be fined.”

To ensure accountability and enforcement of this law, Floridians and visitors can submit complaints to the Florida Department of Health at VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov.

This law prohibits the following entities from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery:

“A business may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations.

A government may not require persons to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the government operations.

An educational institution may not require students or residents to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery for attendance or enrollment, or to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such educational institution.”

We are able to identify the following entities under review with DOH at present:

Saint Edward’s SchooliThink Financial AmphitheatreHouse of BluesStraz Center, Patel Conservatory
Next Generation BalletAllied UniversalAmway CenterGrovenor House Condominium
iTHINK AmphitheatreKravis CenterThe Rock Boat (Norwegian Cruise Line)Raytheon Technologies
Broward Center of the Performing ArtsMoffitt CommunicationsMobile MiniiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health SystemsNaples Community HospitalKravis CenterCity of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager
Memorial Hospital WestI/ITSEC 2021Daily’s PlaceStraz
Financial Center AmphitheaterLive NationAlachua County Public LibraryFDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
Plaza LiveAmerican Gas AssociationMiami MarlinsMetcalf, Jessica N
AT&TDr. Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)Membership of CWA 3176ECPI University
Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)AGA : 2021 Operations ConferenceFeld Entertainment StudiosAdventHealth
Vertex AerospaceiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Maroon 5 concertBroward Center for the Performing Arts and The ParkeriTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
Titusville, Florida’s Space CoastGasparilla Music FestivalDr. Phillips CenterNew World Symphony
EquinoxiTHINK Financial AmphitheatreThe MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in TampaThe MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
Armory Center for the ArtsSeafarers International UnionAT&TiTHINK Financial Amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
The Doctor Phillips CenterThe Big Arts Sanibel IslandJP Poindexter & Co employeesStraz Center for Performing Arts
Tampa AmphitheaterDoD employeesLive Nation concertOrange County
Riverview High School Preforming Arts CenterCarnival Cruise LineAllion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live NationLive Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Dr. Phillips CenterAlachua County Library DistrictRoyal CaribbeanAlachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
Alachua County Board of County CommissionersNorton MuseumDavid A. Straz CenterAlachua County Library District
Seafarers International UnionWBENCAlachua County Public LibraryThe Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
American Public Transit AssociationOrange County Convention CenterFlorida Trail AssociationPlantation Police Department
Jewel ToffierTitanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classesOrlando Lowndes Shakespeare CenterLauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville
Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange CountyJohns Island ClubGeo GamingSkydive DeLand
StarbucksVan Wezel Performing Arts CenterCoast is Clear Music FestivalMerrill Gardens at Champions Gate
The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World OrlandoNorton Art GalleryAllegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater AirportAmerican Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
4740 Grassendale TerraceAmway Center - Harry Styles concertFlorida Repertory TheatreMilitary defense contractor
Disney Cruise LineMIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreDr. Phillips CenterHouse of Blues
LeidosTampa Financial Amphitheatre / Live Nation eventiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown ConcertiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live Nation- Brooks and Dunn ConcertMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - David Aldean ConcertGovernment contractor for Booz AllenIntegrity Title and Guarantee LLC
Government contractor for Booz AllenHouse of BluesHouse of BluesNorthrop Grumman
Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long

