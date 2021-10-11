100+ Florida entities under review for ‘vaccination passport’ violations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 Florida entities, including businesses, municipalities and event venues, are under review with the Department of Health. Even Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is on the list.
“Based upon the input that we received from qualified medical experts, as well as legal experts, our directives, comply with the law,” said Demings at a news conference Monday. “So that is our position (and) has been our position all along and we’ll just have to see what happens.”
Mayor Demings said he hasn’t received any correspondence from the state health department regarding an investigation into potential vaccine passport violations. The measure Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law bans businesses, government agencies and educational institutions from requiring proof of vaccination status from customers, visitors or students.
“If we receive information that we will be fined, given the directives that we have put in place here, we will end up in litigation over it,” Mayor Demings said.
The Florida Department of Health sent News 6 a list of more than 100 entities under review, including AdventHealth.
When News 6 reached out to AdventHealth for comment, they said they didn’t even know they were under investigation. The state’s Department of Health didn’t immediately tell us why AdventHealth was under review, but the vaccine documentation law states “it does not apply to health care providers.”
That’s the response we got from several Orange County businesses and event venues who are also on the list.
Major venue, the Amway Center, is also on the list, specifically for the Harry Styles concert held last weekend when visitors were required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.
The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center is on the list and responded with the following statement:
“We are unaware of an official investigation and have not received communication from the state or any government entity. The health and safety policy at the Dr. Phillips Center complies with local and state laws to the best of our knowledge. We require guests 12 years of age and older to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test for indoor events. As an alternative, guests can show proof of their full vaccination status, but showing their vaccination status is not required. We put these policies in place to help create the safest environment for our guests, artists, students and colleagues, as we work to resume normal operations with the return of touring shows and other major events.”
The Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center also said it hasn’t received any correspondence about an investigation from the FDOH.
Fines for “vaccination passports” are set at $5,000 per violation, according to the state law.
Florida’s Department of Health said just because the entities are listed, doesn’t mean they are in violation. They have not said yet when those entities will be notified or when fines will start being collected.
The Florida Department of Health sent News 6 the following statement:
“Under the rule, the Florida Department of Health now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status. If you believe you are aware of a violation, you may submit a complaint and the Department will review, assess and investigate as warranted. Applicable entities that are found to be in violation will be fined.”
To ensure accountability and enforcement of this law, Floridians and visitors can submit complaints to the Florida Department of Health at VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov.
This law prohibits the following entities from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery:
“A business may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations.
A government may not require persons to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the government operations.
An educational institution may not require students or residents to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery for attendance or enrollment, or to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such educational institution.”
We are able to identify the following entities under review with DOH at present:
|Saint Edward’s School
|iThink Financial Amphitheatre
|House of Blues
|Straz Center, Patel Conservatory
|Next Generation Ballet
|Allied Universal
|Amway Center
|Grovenor House Condominium
|iTHINK Amphitheatre
|Kravis Center
|The Rock Boat (Norwegian Cruise Line)
|Raytheon Technologies
|Broward Center of the Performing Arts
|Moffitt Communications
|Mobile Mini
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems
|Naples Community Hospital
|Kravis Center
|City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager
|Memorial Hospital West
|I/ITSEC 2021
|Daily’s Place
|Straz
|Financial Center Amphitheater
|Live Nation
|Alachua County Public Library
|FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
|Plaza Live
|American Gas Association
|Miami Marlins
|Metcalf, Jessica N
|AT&T
|Dr. Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
|Membership of CWA 3176
|ECPI University
|Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
|AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
|Feld Entertainment Studios
|AdventHealth
|Vertex Aerospace
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Maroon 5 concert
|Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
|Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
|Gasparilla Music Festival
|Dr. Phillips Center
|New World Symphony
|Equinox
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|The MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
|The MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
|Armory Center for the Arts
|Seafarers International Union
|AT&T
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
|The Doctor Phillips Center
|The Big Arts Sanibel Island
|JP Poindexter & Co employees
|Straz Center for Performing Arts
|Tampa Amphitheater
|DoD employees
|Live Nation concert
|Orange County
|Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
|Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Dr. Phillips Center
|Alachua County Library District
|Royal Caribbean
|Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
|Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
|Norton Museum
|David A. Straz Center
|Alachua County Library District
|Seafarers International Union
|WBENC
|Alachua County Public Library
|The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
|American Public Transit Association
|Orange County Convention Center
|Florida Trail Association
|Plantation Police Department
|Jewel Toffier
|Titanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classes
|Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
|Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville
|Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County
|Johns Island Club
|Geo Gaming
|Skydive DeLand
|Starbucks
|Van Wezel Performing Arts Center
|Coast is Clear Music Festival
|Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
|The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
|Norton Art Gallery
|Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airport
|American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
|4740 Grassendale Terrace
|Amway Center - Harry Styles concert
|Florida Repertory Theatre
|Military defense contractor
|Disney Cruise Line
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Dr. Phillips Center
|House of Blues
|Leidos
|Tampa Financial Amphitheatre / Live Nation event
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live Nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - David Aldean Concert
|Government contractor for Booz Allen
|Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
|Government contractor for Booz Allen
|House of Blues
|House of Blues
|Northrop Grumman
|Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long