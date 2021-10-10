Partly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist, 73, dies in head-on crash, Volusia deputies say

Sheriff’s office identified man as John Candeto

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night in a head-on crash, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist, identified as John Candeto, was traveling south on Deltona Boulevard when a Ford truck turned left into his path.

Deputies said the driver reported he did not see the motorcycle when he made a left turn near Gaynor Court.

Candeto was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

