Motorcyclist, 73, dies in head-on crash, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night in a head-on crash, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist, identified as John Candeto, was traveling south on Deltona Boulevard when a Ford truck turned left into his path.

Deputies said the driver reported he did not see the motorcycle when he made a left turn near Gaynor Court.

Candeto was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.