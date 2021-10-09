Tropics: Sneaky, short-lived system could develop off Carolina coast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disorganized system that originated near the Bahamas now has a moderate chance for develop through Sunday morning.

An area of low pressure located about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could briefly become marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical characteristics through early Sunday.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid system that is part tropical, part non-tropical. Tropical systems get their energy from warm ocean waters whereas non-tropical systems are made up of fronts.

By late Sunday and Monday, environmental conditions should become unfavorable for any further development. The low is forecast to move slowly northwestward during the next day or so near the North Carolina coast. Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rains and gusty winds will affect eastern portions of North Carolina over the weekend.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Saturday afternoon, if necessary.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 40% chance for development over the next two days.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.