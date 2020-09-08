Why aren’t there any ’Q’ names for tropical storms or hurricanes?

ORLANDO. Fla. – You may be wondering why there aren’t any names starting with “Q” in the list of Atlantic hurricane names.

The National Hurricane Center issues a rotating list of names every year. Every six years, the list starts over.

The hurricane center, however, says there aren’t enough “Q”names to rotate every six years, so they have eliminated all “Q” names from the list.

There are also no “U,” “X,” “Y,” or “Z” names for the same reason.

Remember, if storms are strong enough to create enough damage, those names are retired. Because there are not enough names starting with the aforementioned letters to retire, they are not on the list.