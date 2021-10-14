Wanted man arrested after jumping into Intracoastal Waterway in Volusia

Edward Sotelo, 51, was booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted on both federal and county arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon after attempting to elude multiple law enforcement agencies by land and water.

According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a Daytona Beach police officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force was driving behind Edward Sotelo, 51, around 2 p.m. when the suspect began to flee and rammed into multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Sotelo had a federal arrest warrant for violating his probation on a prior armed robbery charge and multiple Orange County warrants for attempting to elude law enforcement and committing grand and retail theft across Florida, officials said.

During the chase, Sotelo drove to a mobile home park at 2351 S. Ridgewood Ave., exited his vehicle and jumped into a river, authorities said.

According to deputies, Sotelo swam for about 15 to 20 minutes before surrendering and climbing into a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

A local boater also assisted, driving officials out to Sotelo’s location in the water, deputies said.

Sotelo was additionally charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude with property damage, aggravated battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license and resisting an officer without violence.

A female passenger who stayed in the vehicle, 31-year-old Melissa Anderson, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

